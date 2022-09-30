Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:PEZ traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.76. 369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,759. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $103.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.71.
Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.
