Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEZ traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.76. 369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,759. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $103.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.71.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,463,000.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.