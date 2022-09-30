Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) Trading Up 2.3%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.85 and last traded at $76.66. Approximately 3,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 11,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.90.
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.94.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.