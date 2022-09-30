Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.71. 4,166,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,564,532. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.15 and a 200 day moving average of $310.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $268.84 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

