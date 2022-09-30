Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,649 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,149,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22,123.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,156,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,540,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.29. 154,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,128,242. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09.

