Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $67.02

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.02 and last traded at $67.02, with a volume of 13580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

