Investors Buy Large Volume of Suncor Energy Call Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 30,646 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 108% compared to the average volume of 14,713 call options.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2,530.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 252,780 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,365,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,800 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. 381,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

