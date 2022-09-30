Investors Purchase High Volume of Redwood Trust Put Options (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,019 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 233% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,207 put options.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RWT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.87. 126,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,467. The company has a market capitalization of $705.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.67%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 242.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research cut Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Redwood Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

