Investors Research Corp Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.73.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,161. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

