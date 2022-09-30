Investors Research Corp Buys 300 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.59. 154,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,166. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.