Investors Research Corp Buys 9,175 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 84.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,872,000 after buying an additional 1,381,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,669,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after buying an additional 511,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after buying an additional 271,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1,205.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after buying an additional 380,483 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 400,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 126,157 shares during the period.

BATS:DIVO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.44. 350,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

