Investors Research Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for about 0.8% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CF Industries by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CF Industries by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in CF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Industries Price Performance

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

CF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.38. 114,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.59. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

