Investors Research Corp Has $962,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of XSHD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.05. 6,736 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.