Investors Research Corp Increases Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 4,208.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,925 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 1,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Stellantis Trading Down 0.6 %

Stellantis Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ STLA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 478,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,968. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

