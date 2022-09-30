Investors Research Corp Purchases New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company's stock.

NYSE:APO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.95. 155,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,124. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

