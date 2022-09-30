Investors Research Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 89,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 339,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. 18,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,967. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $19.06.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

