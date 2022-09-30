Investors Research Corp Trims Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 58,345 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth $22,145,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

NYSE ABB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 180,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,757. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

