Invitation Homes Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,330 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 424% compared to the average volume of 1,971 put options.

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

