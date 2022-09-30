Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.87. 5,835,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06.

