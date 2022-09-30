iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1,013.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,458 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.7% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 485,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.7% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,165 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 142,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,391,672. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $64.46.

