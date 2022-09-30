iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Down 32.4% in September

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 25,846 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,142. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.