iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.77

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.77 and last traded at $53.77, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1,145.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 80,160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

