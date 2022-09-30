iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

