iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lowered by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after buying an additional 1,101,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,174,000 after acquiring an additional 35,633 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $56.23. 504,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,448,756. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

