iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 917,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,448,756. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

