iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $56.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

