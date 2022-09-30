iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,653.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 736,130 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,558,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 697,506 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,000,351 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

