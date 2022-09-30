iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Position Boosted by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,383. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.