iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,739 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for 10.2% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned about 3.32% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $27,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

EWW opened at $44.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

