iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,253.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 43,004 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.72. 1,378,472 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average of $120.82.

