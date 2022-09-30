iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $87,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.72. 1,378,472 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average is $120.82. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

