iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Lessened by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,670,779 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 0.0% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,009 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.