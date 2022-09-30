iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) Shares Up 1.4%

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.94. 5,125,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 4,597,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.