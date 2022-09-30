iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) Shares Up 1.4%

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.94. 5,125,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 4,597,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91.

