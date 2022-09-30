iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.99. 89,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

