iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Position Decreased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,124 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $43,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,571,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,169,000 after buying an additional 873,805 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,240,000 after buying an additional 614,039 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,587,000 after buying an additional 508,287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44,915.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 282,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 282,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 230,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,587,000 after buying an additional 180,662 shares in the last quarter.

IWY stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.44. The company had a trading volume of 55,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,405. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $119.11 and a 12-month high of $176.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

