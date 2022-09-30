iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Boosted by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

OEF traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,744. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.36. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $163.67 and a 12 month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

