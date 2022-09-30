iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 7.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $54,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $220.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.09 and its 200 day moving average is $246.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

