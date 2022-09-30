iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2,082.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,034 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.30. 129,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,895. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.70.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

