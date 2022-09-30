iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $90.61 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

