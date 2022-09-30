iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 263,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,719,602 shares.The stock last traded at $88.67 and had previously closed at $87.70.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.32.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.