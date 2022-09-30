iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,624 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.68% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $38,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 195,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LRGF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.04. 3,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,650. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97.

