Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,517,100 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the August 31st total of 1,859,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,146.4 days.

Isuzu Motors Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS ISUZF opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

