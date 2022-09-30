Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,517,100 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the August 31st total of 1,859,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,146.4 days.
Isuzu Motors Trading Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS ISUZF opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $14.50.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
