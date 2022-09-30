Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion. Jabil also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.00-2.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 5.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.