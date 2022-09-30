Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC) Short Interest Update

Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 471.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jackson Acquisition Price Performance
NYSE:RJAC remained flat at $9.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 50,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,674. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Jackson Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.
About Jackson Acquisition
