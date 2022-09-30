Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.80. The stock had a trading volume of 649,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $107.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.