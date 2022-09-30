James F. Reddoch Sells 100,000 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $4,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 820,800 shares in the company, valued at $33,841,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,342. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

