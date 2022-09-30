Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Japan Exchange Group Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.61. 233,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. Japan Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.
About Japan Exchange Group
