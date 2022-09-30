Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.61. 233,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. Japan Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, securities options, commodity futures, and commodity index futures trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publishes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

