JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Head to Head Survey

JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of JATT Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JATT Acquisition and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JATT Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Novavax 2 0 5 0 2.43

Profitability

Novavax has a consensus price target of $128.25, suggesting a potential upside of 590.63%. Given Novavax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than JATT Acquisition.

This table compares JATT Acquisition and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JATT Acquisition N/A -105.35% 6.64% Novavax -114.32% -572.54% -55.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JATT Acquisition and Novavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JATT Acquisition N/A N/A $6.85 million N/A N/A Novavax $1.15 billion 1.27 -$1.74 billion ($19.46) -0.95

JATT Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax.

Summary

JATT Acquisition beats Novavax on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JATT Acquisition

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector. JATT Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

