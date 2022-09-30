Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €105.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

SAP Stock Performance

ETR SAP opened at €81.87 ($83.54) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.90. SAP has a 12-month low of €82.29 ($83.97) and a 12-month high of €129.74 ($132.39). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €92.04.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

