Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $123.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SKFRY. Barclays reduced their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.00.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Down 2.1 %

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04. AB SKF has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

