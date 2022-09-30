Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

